BreakingNews
Ohio Supreme Court throws out map of U.S. House districts
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Public Schools holding hiring event tomorrow

Job fair at Dayton Public Schools

Combined ShapeCaption
Job fair at Dayton Public Schools

Local News
By
58 minutes ago

The Dayton Public School District is hiring for multiple positions at an All Staff Hiring Event on Wednesday at the Community Room, 115 S. Ludlow St., at the corner of Ludlow Street and Fourth Street in downtown Dayton, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more.

Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.

For more information about open positions, and to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.

In Other News
1
Ohio Supreme Court throws out map of U.S. House districts
2
A Dayton woman’s research into family history led to a new historic...
3
CEO: Dayton’s Drone Express is in elite company
4
U.S. 35 future could be a key to Beavercreek Twp. growth
5
Election 2022: All Ohio voters expected to get ballot applications for...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top