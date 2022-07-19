Dayton Public Schools holding hiring event tomorrow

The Dayton Public School District is hiring for multiple positions at an All Staff Hiring Event on Wednesday at the Community Room, 115 S. Ludlow St., at the corner of Ludlow Street and Fourth Street in downtown Dayton, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more.
Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.
For more information about open positions, and to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.
