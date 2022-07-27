Dayton Public Schools may lower GPA requirement to play sports

Dayton school board president Will Smith said the athletic committee was continuing to meet and consider what the district was doing around athletics and academics.

DPS is also considering adding bowling in all schools and women’s wrestling, he said, to add some options for students.

Smith said other districts have lower requirements than DPS to play.

“We also then look at data and show that suburban districts that outperform us academically have lower standards,” Smith said. “So then we’re looking at a system where districts that have resources, family resources, community resources, also have ... a low floor.”

DPS’ current policy lines up with multiple large Montgomery County district eligibility requirements. Kettering Schools requires at least a 1.5 GPA and academic intervention to play, according to their website. In Huber Heights, the athletics website says junior high school students must have at least a 2.0 GPA, and in Beavercreek, the athletics department says high school students must have at least a 1.5 GPA to play sports and be passing five classes.

Smith said having a sport or outside activity is important for students. It’s something that can guide them through the day and help them get through a rough day at school.

“No matter what bumps in the road, my day, I know I’m gonna have this thing that I really love, guide me through,” Smith said.