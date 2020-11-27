Dayton schools to raise GPA requirement for sports eligibility

Under the new policy, students with GPAs between 1.5 and 1.99 will be eligible for sports if they meet those same intervention program requirements. Students above 2.0 are automatically eligible.

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said she will work with Executive Director of Athletics Victoria Jones on how the study tables will be managed and DPS will work to keep struggling students engaged.

The minimum eligibility requirement from the Ohio High School Athletic Association is just that students pass at least five one-credit courses or the equivalent during the most recent quarter.

Beyond that, each local school develops its own policy. According to documents on the schools’ websites, Stebbins High School only requires the OHSAA standard, Northmont requires a 1.0 GPA, and Centerville’s policy is the same as the new Dayton policy (2.0 GPA or 1.5 with study table intervention).

Financial update

The Dayton school board also changed its cash reserve policy so that DPS only has to keep 5% of a year’s expenses in reserve, rather than the 10% that had been the standard.

The board approved Treasurer Hiwot Abraha’s updated five-year financial forecast, which predicts the district will run out of money at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

After operating a combined $65.3 million in the black in 2017-18 and 2018-19, to bring DPS’ cash balance to $114 million, the district finished $7 million in the red in 2019-20 after filling open positions and making salaries more competitive with surrounding districts.

DPS now projects to be in the red by $13.6 million this year, with revenue flat, then projects a huge jump in spending in 2021-22, putting the district more than $40 million in the red each of the next two years.

Other recent DPS news: