Dayton Public Schools superintendent to receive music award

This honorary award recognizes superintendents or school district CEO’s “who (exhibit) outstanding commitment to restoring music education” in their school districts, a Dayton Public Schools press release said. The award was presented at the National Conference on Education and hosted by The School Superintendents Association.

Lolli became the Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Dayton Public Schools in 2016. She has also served in other roles in different school districts where she increased funding and support for music programs, choir, band, and staff professional development, the release said.