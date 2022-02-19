Dayton Public Schools superintendent to receive music award

Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools Dr. Elizabeth Lolli is the 2022′s Save The Music Foundation’s recipient of the 17th annual Administrator Award for Distinguished Support of Music Education.
This honorary award recognizes superintendents or school district CEO’s “who (exhibit) outstanding commitment to restoring music education” in their school districts, a Dayton Public Schools press release said. The award was presented at the National Conference on Education and hosted by The School Superintendents Association.
Lolli became the Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Dayton Public Schools in 2016. She has also served in other roles in different school districts where she increased funding and support for music programs, choir, band, and staff professional development, the release said.
“It is an honor to be recognized for the district’s efforts to provide music education to students at all grade levels,” Lolli said. “Music helps students excel both in and out of the classroom, and also makes them excited to attend school each day. Giving students the opportunity to be actively involved in playing instruments, singing, and taking part in other aspects of music education is truly invaluable to their overall success.”
Save The Music Foundation partnered with Dayton Public Schools in 2019 to begin music education programs in 15 elementary schools and 3 middle schools.
“Superintendent Lolli has been a champion of music education for all students in Dayton,” Jaclyn Rudderow, senior director of school programs for Save The Music Foundation said. “She has led the efforts in DPS to make significant investments in both the K-12 music programs for students and in music teacher professional development and support, matching STM’s investment of providing musical instrument grants to all DPS K-8 schools.”
