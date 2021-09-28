Dayton Public Schools to hold hiring event Wednesday

Dayton Public Schools is hosting an all-staff hiring event Wednesday at the Jackson Center, 329 Abbey Ave.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open positions include classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more.
Candidates should bring a resume and be ready for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.
For more information, or to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.
In Other News
1
Company relocating corporate headquarters, 99 jobs from Moraine
2
Teen entrepreneur set to launch his own doughnut shop
3
Upper Valley Medical Center gets trauma designation
4
House plants a hot item during pandemic: New store open in Tipp City
5
Oregon District spice shop to get new home, having moving sale