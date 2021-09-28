dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Public Schools to hold hiring event Wednesday

Business
By Kristen Spicker
47 minutes ago

Dayton Public Schools is hosting an all-staff hiring event Wednesday at the Jackson Center, 329 Abbey Ave.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open positions include classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more.

Candidates should bring a resume and be ready for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.

For more information, or to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.

