Dayton region ranked first for economic development projects

“I am so proud that Dayton continues to be a leader in attracting new corporate facilities and businesses. This is great indicator of the amazing work that has been accomplished in economic development for our region,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. “Helping develop a skilled workforce is a key focus of my agenda and I am excited that these types of opportunities continue to grow within our region.”

In 2021, the Dayton region saw new companies choose the area for growth and existing companies like Economy Line, Royal Canin, and Starwin Industries announce expansions. Gabriel Brothers, Pak-Rite, and Surati all committed to new facilities in the region.

“The Dayton region should be extremely proud of its top finish in the Governor’s Cup. This is a real testament to our local economic development professionals” said Doug Compton, chair of the Coalition’s Board of Trustees and Dayton City Executive at Fifth Third Bank. “As we strive to grow and diversify our regional economy, this recognition highlights our team’s effort to grow the region’s economy and connect businesses to the resources they need to succeed.”

Ohio ranked second among all states for total projects and was third in the nation for projects per capita, according to Site Selection.

The state’s economic development efforts are led by JobsOhio, a private non-profit. The DDC is one of JobsOhio’s six regional network partners.

“Companies from around the world are benefiting from doing business in the Dayton Region,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commission President. “This top ranking exemplifies the work of our regional partners to build a diverse economy and create great jobs for our residents.”

The Atlanta-based magazine has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database.