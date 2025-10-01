Dayton restaurant Bistecca adds weekday lunch and Saturday brunch

Lunch is 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and menu highlights are:

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Sammie — sourdough, vine-ripe tomato, aged provolone, fontina, cheddar, tomato and Tuscan fries

Brunch is now available on 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays in addition to Sundays. Some of the options:

Seasonal Ricotta Pancakes — whipped ricotta, seasonal syrup and fresh fruit

The dinner menu that has been in place since Bistecca’s opening earlier in 2025 includes handmade pasta dishes such as Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe, which includes forest mushrooms and fresh ground black pepper pecorino. The menu also has wood-fired grill selections including the Bistecca ala Fiorentina, a thick-cut porterhouse with rosemary, smoked salt, confit whole garlic and grilled lemon.

The menu blends Italian culinary traditions from various regions, with a modern flair.

Signature cocktails include The Flywheel Negroni that’s crafted on the restaurant’s custom-made Negroni cocktail-making machine — paying homage to Dayton’s industrious heritage of invention and innovation.

Hotel Ardent, which opened in February, is in the historic Barclay Building that was constructed in 1925.

MORE DETAILS

Bistecca is open for breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday; brunch 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4:30-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4:30-11 p.m. The restaurant also hosts a Negroni Hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Bistecca has a private dining room with audio-visual capabilities to accommodate groups of around 20 guests. Prix fixe menu options are available for this space.