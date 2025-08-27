Dayton RTA offering free rides for Labor Day

The bus design features places in Kettering where the RTA can take riders, and also includes Bart Simpson, who is voiced by Kettering native Nancy Cartwright.

Far Hills Avenue will be closed from Dorothy Lane to Stroop Road from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day due to the parade. Route 6 will also be affected with temporary reroutes between 9 a.m. to noon.

Riders should use the following temporary southbound reroute from Far Hills Avenue:

• Left onto Dorothy Lane

• Right onto Shroyer Road

• Left onto Far Hills Avenue

The bus will then continue its regular route. The northbound reroute will be in reverse order.