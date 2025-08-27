Breaking: YouTube TV may no longer carry FOX networks; OSU-Texas football game viewing may be affected

Dayton RTA offering free rides for Labor Day

Passengers enter a Greater Dayton RTA bus at Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center on Friday, June 27. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

1 hour ago
Dayton RTA is offering free rides on Labor Day to the general public as a way to celebrate.

“To further the celebration, the RTA’s ‘Proudly Serving’ Kettering bus will be in Kettering’s Holiday at Home parade, which will take place from 9:55 a.m. to noon,” the RTA said.

The bus design features places in Kettering where the RTA can take riders, and also includes Bart Simpson, who is voiced by Kettering native Nancy Cartwright.

ExploreGas prices spike ahead of holiday weekend after refinery shutdown

Far Hills Avenue will be closed from Dorothy Lane to Stroop Road from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day due to the parade. Route 6 will also be affected with temporary reroutes between 9 a.m. to noon.

Riders should use the following temporary southbound reroute from Far Hills Avenue:

• Left onto Dorothy Lane

• Right onto Shroyer Road

• Left onto Far Hills Avenue

The bus will then continue its regular route. The northbound reroute will be in reverse order.

