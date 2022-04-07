dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton RTA to get big bump in federal funds

Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
29 minutes ago
Extra $11 million to go towards trolley bus system, capital projects

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will receive about 35% more in federal funding this year owing to the infrastructure bill that lawmakers passed last fall.

The Greater Dayton RTA will receive about $41.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration — or nearly $11 million more than in the last federal fiscal year.

caption arrowCaption
Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

caption arrowCaption
Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

That $41.6 million is second only to Cleveland in Ohio, as Cincinnati and Columbus are receiving just under $30 million each. RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky said that’s because of Dayton’s established trolley bus system. He said Cleveland was the big winner ($65 million) in part because of their rail system.

Nearly half of the Dayton funding (47%) will go toward the RTA’s “fixed guideway” trolley bus system, and the agency says this will help modernize the power distribution systems serving its trolley buses.

Funding likely will be put toward substation replacements and rebuilding some trolley wires and poles.

Most of the rest of the money will be used for capital purchases and projects, such as replacing the roof and HVAC systems at the main bus garage.

“RTA is very appreciative of these increased federal capital funds, which are part of the national infrastructure bill,” Ruzinsky said. “We will use the vast majority the funds to support the rebuilding of our electric trolley bus power system, to help ensure another 50 years of trolley bus service for the Dayton region.”

caption arrowCaption
Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

caption arrowCaption
Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Ruzinsky said the federal funds make up 21% of RTA’s operating budget.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, praised the Federal Transit Administration for making $259 million available for transit projects across the state.

“These funds will make a huge difference for every Ohioan,” says a statement from Portman, who was one of the lead lawmakers who worked on the infrastructure bill.

Ohio will receive $1.3 billion of guaranteed transit formula funding over the next 5 years — a record investment in public transit, according to the office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“This is the beginning of the largest investment in Ohio’s public transportation ever,” Brown said in a statement.

In Other News
1
Portion of Salem Avenue shut down after serious crash
2
COVID hospitalizations continue to drop, cases steady in Ohio
3
Public invited to take farewell tours of West Carrollton schools that...
4
Dayton police make pinwheel garden for National Child Abuse Prevention...
5
Washington-Centerville Public Library to host Fixit Clinic

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top