Dayton schools hiring for multiple positions during job fair tomorrow

Dayton Public Schools is looking to fill multiple positions during a hiring event tomorrow.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Dayton Public community room at 115 S. Ludlow St.
Open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more.
Candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.
For more information, or to apply online, visit https://www.dps.k12.oh.us/careers/.
In Other News
1
Local expert on exercises to treat foot pain at home: ‘Anybody can do...
2
Dayton Daily News photographer wins honors for news images
3
Ohio Redistricting Commission recesses until 3 p.m.; deadline is...
4
Gas prices dip, but expected to rise again with no long-term relief in...
5
Deadline this week for rental assistance program
About the Author