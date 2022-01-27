Dayton schools share more details on Welcome Stadium renovation

“These renovations are much-needed and long overdue,” said Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent of the Dayton Public Schools. “When renovations are completed, Dayton Public Schools students and the Dayton community will have a state-of-the-art complex to use and enjoy.”

DPS said a team of district officials, school board members, staff and members of the community are providing input on the renovations.

Last August, Dayton schools announced plans to renovate Welcome Stadium and authorized Lolli to begin hiring consultants and contractors to shape and execute the project. School documents at the time used the terms “renovation/new build.”

DPS named Skanska USA as the manager of the project. It’s not clear yet how much the renovation will cost, but DPS has already committed to spending $1.19 million on improvements to the track and turf.

A 2019 preliminary estimate from the school district suggested budgeting $10 million for stadium repairs.

The $1.19 million contract is with Motz Group, Inc., a turf supplier near Cincinnati that has installed turf fields for the Cincinnati Bengals and several local high schools, and was approved at the Jan. 18 school board meeting.

Skanska senior vice president and regional executive Curtis Elswick said he anticipates the artificial turf field and track would be replaced by the end of the summer, with design work on other improvements anticipated to begin in April.