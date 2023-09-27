Dayton settles with Clifford Owensby, paraplegic man yanked from car by police

The city of Dayton has agreed to pay $125,000 to settle two lawsuits filed by a paraplegic man who was yanked from his vehicle by police during a traffic stop in September 2021.

Clifford Owensby, 41, sued the city and the Dayton Police Department, claiming that police violated his civil rights and officers unlawfully seized $22,450 of cash that belonged to him.

Earlier this year, the city and the U.S. Department of Justice announced they had reached a settlement agreement over allegations that Dayton police discriminated against Owensby, who uses a wheelchair.

The Justice Department said its investigation “substantiated” that the police department provided Owensby with “unequal and ineffective” services by removing him without a mobility aid.

Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal on Wednesday said in a prepared statement, “We acknowledge this incident was distressing for everyone involved. As previously announced, we will be modifying our policies and practices when removing an individual with mobility limitations from a vehicle.”

Afzal said the police department is partnering with Disability Rights Ohio to develop new training so officers have the best tools to serve the community.

The city as part of the settlement did not admit liability.

“While I believe that Dayton would have ultimately prevailed, litigation can be lengthy and unpredictable,” said Barbara Doseck, Dayton’s law director. “I believe this settlement is in the best interests of all involved.”

After the traffic stop, Owensby was charged and found guilty of window tint and child restraint violations, which were minor misdemeanors that resulted in $300 in fines.