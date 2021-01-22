Dayton standoff suspect accused of hitting man’s face with metal pipe

A suspect arrested Thursday morning following a nearly seven hour SWAT standoff in Dayton was wanted for allegedly hitting a man’s face with a metal pipe.
Thomas Leon Ross Sr., 39, of Dayton, was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Ross is accused of striking a 31-year-old Dayton man’s face on Monday with a miniature baseball bat, a metal pipe and with closed fists at home in the 3700 block of East Third Street in Dayton, which is listed as Ross’ residence on court records.
The victim told police Ross was angry about his “interaction with Ross’ girlfriend.” When he was able to escape, the victim said he went to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was told he has multiple broken bones in his face that will require surgery, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in court.
A second suspect in the assault, 50-year-old Tavio Deshan Wallace, aka Red, of Dayton, is accused of handing the miniature baseball bat to Ross and not letting the victim leave during the attack, according to records.
Wallace also was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court on charges of abduction and two counts of felonious assault.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton officers and a SWAT team responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to Ross’ house on a report of a man in the home with family members who reportedly would not let them leave.
Police took Ross into custody nearly seven hours later. Officers did not identify Ross at the time, but said he was a felonious assault suspect.
Ross and Wallace remain in the Montgomery County Jail, held on $25,000 bonds. They are next due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
Ross has not been charged with any crimes related to the standoff.