Dayton standoff suspect accused of hitting man’s face with metal pipe

A second suspect in the assault, 50-year-old Tavio Deshan Wallace, aka Red, of Dayton, is accused of handing the miniature baseball bat to Ross and not letting the victim leave during the attack, according to records.

Wallace also was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court on charges of abduction and two counts of felonious assault.

Tavio Deshan Wallace Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton officers and a SWAT team responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to Ross’ house on a report of a man in the home with family members who reportedly would not let them leave.

Police took Ross into custody nearly seven hours later. Officers did not identify Ross at the time, but said he was a felonious assault suspect.

Ross and Wallace remain in the Montgomery County Jail, held on $25,000 bonds. They are next due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Ross has not been charged with any crimes related to the standoff.