Dayton student’s good grades, attendance earn her a car

Dayton Public Schools student Brionna Watts, a culinary arts senior at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, won a 2013 Dodge Avenger in Friday’s “In It To Win It” drawing.
Good grades and good attendance earned Watts the free car, according to a district release.
Students at her school earned entry tickets by making the honor roll or by having perfect attendance each quarter. Each student at most was able to earn eight tickets per year, and at the end of the year, those tickets were entered into a drawing for a car and other prizes. The other prizes included gifts such as iPads, smart TVs, headphones, gift cards and more.
The giveaway’s top prize, the car, is one that is completely repaired, detailed and refurbished by Ponitz automotive students,
“In It To Win It” is in its seventh year. The purpose of the event is to increase student attendance and GPAs.
The event is possible through donations from area business partners, including Voss Auto Network, Bob Ross Automotive, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Genuine Auto Parts, Tristate Wheel, and Grismer Tire Company.