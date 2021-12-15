Dayton SWAT officers involved in deadly shooting not equipped with body cameras

Sgt. Gordon Cairns

Sgt. Clinton Evans

Sgt. Andrew Zecchini

Officer Michael Beane

Officer Kyle Harris

Officer John Kernich

Officer Stephen Lloyd

Officer Luke Scott

Officer Brandan Veregge

It’s not clear how many times Gardner was shot.

The incident started with a shooting reported just before 7 a.m. in the area of Hoover and Evergreen avenues.

A 49-year-old man was walking his dog when the dog reportedly got loose and ran toward a small fire in the backyard of a home in the 2500 block of Hoover Avenue. When the man went after his dog, Gardner shot the man in the leg, Carper said.

The man was treated at the hospital and released.

Gardner ran back into his house after the shooting, and officers called SWAT officers to respond. During the standoff, neighbors were evacuated and officers could be heard telling Gardner he was under arrest.

SWAT made numerous attempts to contact Gardner on a cell phone, but he refused to answer, and also made multiple commands for Gardner to exit the home without a weapon, Carper said.

After two hours, Gardner ran out of the home with a gun in his left hand and officers opened fire.

Carper said Gardner had a recent history with mental health problems that concerned Gardner’s family, neighbors and police.

“This is a tragic example of how serious mental health problems are and what they can lead to,” Carper said.