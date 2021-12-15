Dayton SWAT officers involved in deadly shooting not equipped with body cameras

Dayton SWAT officers involved in the deadly shooting of an armed man who exited a house during a standoff Tuesday morning did not have body cameras, according to the Dayton Police Department.
Patrol officers have been equipped with body cameras since spring of this year. Interim Police Chief Matt Carper on Tuesday said the department has purchased 155 additional cameras for specialized units and detectives, including SWAT, and is awaiting their arrival.
It was not clear if there were any patrol units on the scene whose body cameras captured the shooting. Carper said the police department would release any footage it has of the incident.
Carper identified the man killed as 21-year-old William C. Gardner, who was suspected of shooting a man walking his dog near Gardner’s house earlier in the morning. Nine SWAT officers fired at least 37 rounds when Gardner ran from the house after chemicals munitions were fired into the house, Carper said.
The nine officers were identified as:
- Sgt. Gordon Cairns
- Sgt. Clinton Evans
- Sgt. Andrew Zecchini
- Officer Michael Beane
- Officer Kyle Harris
- Officer John Kernich
- Officer Stephen Lloyd
- Officer Luke Scott
- Officer Brandan Veregge
It’s not clear how many times Gardner was shot.
The incident started with a shooting reported just before 7 a.m. in the area of Hoover and Evergreen avenues.
A 49-year-old man was walking his dog when the dog reportedly got loose and ran toward a small fire in the backyard of a home in the 2500 block of Hoover Avenue. When the man went after his dog, Gardner shot the man in the leg, Carper said.
The man was treated at the hospital and released.
Gardner ran back into his house after the shooting, and officers called SWAT officers to respond. During the standoff, neighbors were evacuated and officers could be heard telling Gardner he was under arrest.
SWAT made numerous attempts to contact Gardner on a cell phone, but he refused to answer, and also made multiple commands for Gardner to exit the home without a weapon, Carper said.
After two hours, Gardner ran out of the home with a gun in his left hand and officers opened fire.
Carper said Gardner had a recent history with mental health problems that concerned Gardner’s family, neighbors and police.
“This is a tragic example of how serious mental health problems are and what they can lead to,” Carper said.
