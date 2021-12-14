Homes evacuated as police, SWAT surround house in Dayton

Neighbors have been evacuated after Dayton police and SWAT crews surrounded a home following a reported shooting this morning.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Hoover, Evergreen and Cedarhurst avenues. All three streets are closed.
Crews could be heard yelling for a person to come outside and saying they were under arrest.
Police scanner traffic indicated a person fired six rounds on Evergreen Avenue around 7 a.m., with at least one shot striking a man in the leg.
The suspect reportedly went back inside their home after the shooting, according to initial reports.
Medics were also seen in the area.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
