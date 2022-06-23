BreakingNews
Old Scratch Pizza to open third location in former Wellington Grille building
Dayton to celebrate 4th of July with fireworks, festival

FILE PHOTO: Dayton celebrated the 4th of July with the Lights in Flight festival and fireworks at the downtown Dayton riverfront on Sunday, July 3. Here are scenes from the fireworks show as seen from the Dayton Art Institute's special Red, Art and Blue event. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS BY TOM GILLIAM

35 minutes ago

Fireworks will light up the sky at RiverScape MetroPark during 4th of July celebrations in Dayton.

The Lights in Flight fireworks display is scheduled for Sunday, July 3, at 10 p.m. A street festival beginning at 5 p.m. will lead up to the show.

ExploreHere’s where you can’t set off fireworks in the Dayton region

Drinks, food, live entertainment and family activities will be available. Admission is free.

The Lights in Flight display is presented by the City of Dayton Department of Recreation and is sponsored by Marion’s Piazza, Five Rivers MetroParks and the Dayton Department of Water.

