Dayton to designate road ‘Joe Madison Way’ after influential radio host

The honorary name of “Joe Madison Way” will hang on blue signs above or below the regular signs for Cowart Avenue, though its official name will still be the same.

During a Dayton City Commission meeting where the renaming was approved, Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims said that two of Madison’s favorite phrases boiled down to “What are you going to do about it?”

He also said that Madison would encourage callers to learn more about their state’s politicians.

“When individuals would call his radio station and complain about different things […]”, Mims said, “he was always asking individuals to name the two senators in their state. And sometimes they could not do that, he’d ask them to go back and research that information then call him back.”

Madison, a native Daytonian who grew up on Cowart Avenue, had a very impactful life, whether it was organizing marches with the NAACP, including the cross-country “March for Dignity” from Los Angeles to Baltimore to gather signatures for an anti-apartheid bill in Congress, or breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest on-air broadcast while raising more then $250,000 for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, or broadcasting live from Cuba as the first American radio host to do so in over 50 years.

The honorary road signs will hang on Cowart Avenue for a period of two years, according to the resolution.