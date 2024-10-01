Dayton to help about 1,000 households obtain free solar panel systems

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $7 billion in grants through the Solar for All program, with the funding coming from the Inflation Reduction Act.

A group called the Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition was awarded $156 million to help improve solar access in 31 low- and moderate-income communities across eight Midwest and Rust Belt states, including Ohio.

Maloney said Dayton is a subrecipient and the city should receive about $9 million from the program, which was created to help residents in low-income and disadvantaged communities obtain affordable solar energy systems.

Maloney said the city expects its funding will help install solar panels on about 900 to 1,000 homes for free.

Solar panel systems help reduce utility bills while using renewable and clean energy technology that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“I believe increasing access to solar energy is good for our community as it reduces our dependency on petroleum and is an important step toward reducing our impact on the climate,” said Kathy Arnett, chair of Dayton’s Environmental Advisory Board.

Maloney said the city will work with the Dayton Home Repair Network to install solar on homes that have received critical repairs or updates to make them energy-efficient and weatherized.

“That way, we can ensure the homes that are getting solar are as energy efficient as possible,” she said. “At this time, our goal is only residents enrolled in that program will be eligible for solar.”

The installations are expected to take place in 2025 and 2026.

Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said this initiative is transformational for Daytonians.

“It will reduce energy costs for families, invest in our local workforce and reduce our carbon emissions,” he said. “As we expand access to renewable energy, we’re simultaneously building a stronger economy and helping families save money.”

Joseph said the city a few years ago set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The city expects to have more information about this program in 2025. Maloney said all legitimate information will be disseminated by the city, likely starting in the spring.

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Maloney said there have been solar businesses going door to door that have no affiliation with the city who are telling residents they are eligible for free solar panels.

She warned that these businesses are not associated with the city and are not getting this funding.

“Residents will learn more about the Solar for All program through the city of Dayton and Dayton Home Repair Network directly and should not believe door-knockers if they tell them they are working with the city,” she said.