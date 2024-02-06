Dayton to vote on ‘nuisance party’ law; UD area has history of March turmoil

The law also would hold property owners, residents and other individuals accountable when they permit, host, sponsor or support “nuisance parties” at their properties, according to the legislation and police officials.

Credit: KEEGAN GUPTA Credit: KEEGAN GUPTA

Individuals who allow or endorse nuisance parties on their properties can face penalties that start as minor misdemeanor offenses but escalate to third- or fourth-degree misdemeanors for subsequent violations.

The proposed legislation says that nuisance parties must cease at the order of the police chief or the chief’s designee, and everyone who does not live at the party site must leave.

Failing to obey this order could lead to fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal charges.

The Dayton Police Department is asking the Dayton City Commission to approve the proposed legislation as an emergency so it would take effect immediately.

In a memo, Chief Kamran Afzal said the police want the law to be in effect for upcoming events that have a “history of riotous and disorderly behavior.”

Last March, large crowds gathered on the University of Dayton campus area for a weekend party that led to at least half a dozen arrests and clashes with police.

Partiers took part in belated St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, because students were on spring break during the actual holiday week.

Revelers flipped a car and threw bottles, cans and other objects at police, who were in riot gear.

Students and other partiers and police have clashed at least half a dozen times in the last decade during large parties, mainly in March, held in the residential areas around UD’s campus. The history of large March parties in the streets on the UD campus stretches back for decades.