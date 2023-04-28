Dayton trailblazer becomes one of two new namesakes for Army base

For her work in Europe with the 6668th, Earley was promoted to lieutenant colonel, the highest possible rank for a soldier in the WAC, the museum said. After the war, she worked at the Pentagon for a short time before requesting a discharge in 1946.

“After her service, she returned to the Ohio State University and completed her master’s degree in vocational psychology,” according to the museum’s biography. “She married Stanley A. Earley, Jr. in 1949 and they settled down in Dayton, Ohio, where they raised two children. She devoted the rest of her life to education and activism, serving as a dean at Tennessee Agricultural & Industrial State College (now Tennessee State University), Georgia State University, and on many community business and organization boards. Additionally, in 1982, she founded the Black Leadership Development Program that focused on teaching young African Americans to be leaders in their communities.”

She was a member of the Sinclair Community College board of trustees from 1977-92 and vice chairwoman of the board from 1985-92. Earley, who also served on the boards of the American Red Cross and the Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority, died in 2002.

Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg rose from the rank of private to three-star general during his military logistics career, which began just after WWII and spanned nearly 36 years.

Gregg, now 94, will be the only living person in modern Army history to have an installation named after him, the Army noted.

“We are deeply honored to have Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams as the new namesakes for our installation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and senior commander of Fort Lee.