Dayton VA plans March 18 hiring event

The Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hiring.
The Dayton VA has a hiring event planned for Saturday, March 18.
The center is looking to hire about 30 advanced medical support assistants.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in building 305, on Kentucky Avenue, on the Dayton VA campus. The medical center’s address is 4100 W. Third St., Dayton.
Applicants need to bring a resume and two forms of identification, the VA said.
The VA will conduct interviews and hire applicants at the event.
