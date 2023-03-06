BreakingNews
House fire marks Dayton's first fire fatality this year
Dayton VA plans March 18 hiring event

52 minutes ago

The Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hiring.

The Dayton VA has a hiring event planned for Saturday, March 18.

The center is looking to hire about 30 advanced medical support assistants.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in building 305, on Kentucky Avenue, on the Dayton VA campus. The medical center’s address is 4100 W. Third St., Dayton.

Applicants need to bring a resume and two forms of identification, the VA said.

The VA will conduct interviews and hire applicants at the event.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

