Dayton woman indicted in Medicaid fraud case in Franklin County

No attorney is listed for Willis, according to online court records.

Willis owned Paramount Development Association, a Dayton-area agency specializing in providing mental health counseling to schoolchildren, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

An investigation by Yost’s Ohio Medicaid Control Unit found that Willis allegedly billed for services that were provided by unqualified staff members.

The indictment indicated the incidents happened from June 26, 2018, through April 14, 2022.

Willis also is accused of providing false documentation to the Ohio Department of Medicaid and investigators on Jan. 8, which is what led to the tampering with evidence charge, according to Yost and her indictment.