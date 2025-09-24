Dayton woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Trotwood

A 22-year-old Dayton man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. at Ohio 49 and Little Richmond Road.

A preliminary investigation determined Scroggins was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima south on Ohio 49 and went to turn left onto Little Richmond Road.

The Nissan collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata going north on Ohio 49, according to troopers.

Both cars left the road. The Nissan hit a utility box and utility pole.

Trotwood police, Trotwood Fire and Rescue and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.