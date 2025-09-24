Dayton woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Trotwood

A Dayton woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Trotwood Wednesday morning that also sent a man to the hospital.
Medics transported Natia Scroggins, 35, to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 22-year-old Dayton man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. at Ohio 49 and Little Richmond Road.
A preliminary investigation determined Scroggins was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima south on Ohio 49 and went to turn left onto Little Richmond Road.
The Nissan collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata going north on Ohio 49, according to troopers.
Both cars left the road. The Nissan hit a utility box and utility pole.
Trotwood police, Trotwood Fire and Rescue and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.
OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.
About the Author