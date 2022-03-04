Dayton Woman’s Club to honor women inductees in Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

“A Tribute to Ohio Women in the Military” luncheon is from noon to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Dayton Woman’s Club historic site at 225 N. Ludlow St., in downtown Dayton.

Guest speakers include Cassie B. Barlow, U.S. Air Force; Linda Strite Murname, U.S. Air Force; Jo N. Wildman, U.S. Navy and Coast Guard; Wanda Dillard, U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard; as well as a tribute by U.S. District Court Judge Walter Rice.