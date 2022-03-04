Dayton Woman’s Club to honor women inductees in Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Dayton Woman’s Club is hosting a luncheon that will honor the 2021 women veterans inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and other women veterans throughout southwest Ohio.
“A Tribute to Ohio Women in the Military” luncheon is from noon to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Dayton Woman’s Club historic site at 225 N. Ludlow St., in downtown Dayton.
Guest speakers include Cassie B. Barlow, U.S. Air Force; Linda Strite Murname, U.S. Air Force; Jo N. Wildman, U.S. Navy and Coast Guard; Wanda Dillard, U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard; as well as a tribute by U.S. District Court Judge Walter Rice.
Attendees will receive a free copy of the new book “Empowered Women: Ohio Women in the Military.”
Program cost, which includes lunch, is $25 per person or $140 for a table of six. Purchase tickets online at daytonwomansclub.org. For more information, call 937-228-1124 or email info@daytonwomansclub.org.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the event co-sponsored by Children’s Historical Publishing.
About the Author