Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Woman’s Club to honor women inductees in Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

The Dayton Woman’s Club. Photo from The Dayton Woman’s Club Facebook page.

caption arrowCaption
The Dayton Woman’s Club. Photo from The Dayton Woman’s Club Facebook page.

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Dayton Woman’s Club is hosting a luncheon that will honor the 2021 women veterans inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and other women veterans throughout southwest Ohio.

“A Tribute to Ohio Women in the Military” luncheon is from noon to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Dayton Woman’s Club historic site at 225 N. Ludlow St., in downtown Dayton.

ExploreExhibits throughout National Museum of the United States Air Force celebrate Women’s History Month

Guest speakers include Cassie B. Barlow, U.S. Air Force; Linda Strite Murname, U.S. Air Force; Jo N. Wildman, U.S. Navy and Coast Guard; Wanda Dillard, U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard; as well as a tribute by U.S. District Court Judge Walter Rice.

Attendees will receive a free copy of the new book “Empowered Women: Ohio Women in the Military.”

Program cost, which includes lunch, is $25 per person or $140 for a table of six. Purchase tickets online at daytonwomansclub.org. For more information, call 937-228-1124 or email info@daytonwomansclub.org.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the event co-sponsored by Children’s Historical Publishing.

In Other News
1
UD, TEC celebrate one year of ‘The Hub’ at downtown Arcade
2
Stratacache, NCR partnering on digital restaurant menu innovations
3
Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at Dayton Metro Library...
4
Kroger breaks ground on $23 million local store
5
Police investigating after woman shot in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top