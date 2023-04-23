Dayton’s huge, historic Traxler Mansion burns, days before planned auction sale

“We are heartbroken that we have lost one of the most important architectural treasures in our region,” Preservation Dayton Inc. President Monica Snow said. “And we want to move forward with positive solutions that other Ohio cities have implemented to stop these tragic losses.”

Fred Holley, chairman of the endangered properties committee for Preservation Dayton, said the home was scheduled to go to auction on May 4, via sheriff’s sale and tax foreclosure.

“And we did have a buyer lined up who was prepared to acquire it and understood the restoration cost, and was prepared to invest that money,” Holley said. “... Now it’s just gone.”

Because of how big the fire was, inside a massive home, there was no way for fire crews to get safely inside, Laugle said.

“We’re hitting what we can from the outside with the aerial,” he said shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews left the scene around 11 a.m., but Laugle said the remains of the building likely will be under a fire watch, with crews coming by throughout the day to check for any flare-ups.

When asked about possible demolition, Laugle said while they typically would, he is not sure of what will happen to the mansion because it’s a historical building.

The mansion built in 1912 was added to the National Register of Historic Places individually in 1979 and again in 1984 as part of the Dayton View Historic District, according to Preservation Dayton Inc.

PDI lists the Flemish Chateauesque-style building on its most endangered properties list. It was built for Louis Traxler — president of the Traxler Department Store — and Adeline Traxler, and was reportedly designed by Harvey Hiestand, founder of Miami University’s College of Architecture, according to Preservation Dayton.

The house is a larger version of the Piqua Leo Flesh Mansion which was built about five years earlier, according to PDI records.

Louis Traxler was born in Austria in 1864, his family moved to the U.S. in 1883 and came to Dayton in 1899. After starting his business, Traxler purchased the property in 1909 and had the home built, staying in the large two-story stone house until 1929, Preservation Dayton records state. That year it was sold to David Pickrell, Jr., owner of the Pickrell Plumbing Co. and president of the North Dayton Savings Bank.

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

In 1932, the house was sold to Lillian Baker, whose husband, Frank R. Baker, later opened his own restaurant in downtown Dayton.

About a decade later, it was divided into apartments and became a boarding house, PDI records state.

The home was put up for auction in 1977, when Dayton attorney Gerald Callahan bought it for $34,000 and restored it at a cost of $150,000.

Callahan lived in the house for several years, but sold to Centerville physician Virginia Stull, who then sold the property to the Rev. William and Doris Moore in 1990, who have owned the property since that time, according to Preservation Dayton.

It was selected as a Dayton Philharmonic Show House in 1991 before being chosen as one of Ohio’s Most Endangered Properties by Preservation Ohio in 2019 and again in 2022 , PDI records show.

The fire remains under investigation, according to a Dayton Fire Department official at the scene.

No cause has been listed and the official could not comment on whether arson or other issues could be factors.