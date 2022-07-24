Dayton’s largest startup conference returns to the Arcade

Additionally, marketing professionals Jasmine Milum, John Hegyi, Kameron Seabrook, Christina Mendez and Danielle Phillips will offer insights on converting social media followers into customers, as digital markets like Instagram and TikTok see increased use.

Additionally, there will be a closing party this year that will celebrate local artists, new food businesses and area tech innovators. Startup Week attendees will get first access to this art-food-tech fest before Rotunda doors are opened to the general public Thursday evening, according to the announcement.

Businesses can also apply to be vendors in this year’s Startup Market, with 12 spots available each day to show off local products under $30. Founders are also encouraged to apply for the annual Startup Week Pitch Competition. Tech category winners will receive $10,000 in cash & services, and the main street winner will take home up to $5,000 in cash.

“Our communities are vibrant because entrepreneurs take risks every day and pursue visions for a better world,” said Marya Rutherford Long, vice president and community & economic development manager for Fifth Third Bank, which sponsors the event. “Startup Week offers an invaluable opportunity for those founders to connect to the right people and resources to grow their businesses and to succeed.”