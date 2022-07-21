Dayton Celtic Festival returns after 2-year hiatus, includes cashless system for drinks

The Dayton Celtic Festival will feature seven headliner bands as well as several regional and local musical and dance groups on three different stages throughout the weekend. The festival is free and will take place rain or shine.

Explore New Indian restaurant with a twist coming to Dayton

In addition, Kain said the Celtic Crush fundraiser is returning to Brixx Ice Company, 500 E. First Street, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. All customers have to do is write “Celtic Fest” on their bill for a portion to be donated to the festival. Kain said proceeds will benefit festival operations.

Organizers are continuing to search for additional volunteers. If you are interested, sign up on the festival’s website.

For more information, visit www.daytoncelticfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.