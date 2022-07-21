Dayton Celtic Festival returns after 2-year hiatus, includes cashless system for drinks

BreakingNews
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

The Dayton Celtic Festival, presented by United Irish of Dayton in partnership with Five Rivers MetroParks, is returning to RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton July 29-31 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re glad to be back,” said Shawn Kain, marketing and publicity co-chair for the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival. “The last weekend in July has been our weekend now for 20 years and we’re looking forward to keeping that going.”

Kain told Dayton.com during the festival’s hiatus, organizers discussed what they could do better when the festivities returned.

A significant change is incorporating a cashless system for beverage purchases. The decision is intended to help reduce the waiting time in beverage lines and improve the overall experience for festivalgoers.

Credit/debit cards or Apple/Google Pay can be used to purchase drinks. Anyone bringing cash will be able to transfer their money to a no-fee, universal debit card on site.

The Dayton Celtic Festival will feature seven headliner bands as well as several regional and local musical and dance groups on three different stages throughout the weekend. The festival is free and will take place rain or shine.

In addition, Kain said the Celtic Crush fundraiser is returning to Brixx Ice Company, 500 E. First Street, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. All customers have to do is write “Celtic Fest” on their bill for a portion to be donated to the festival. Kain said proceeds will benefit festival operations.

Organizers are continuing to search for additional volunteers. If you are interested, sign up on the festival’s website.

For more information, visit www.daytoncelticfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

