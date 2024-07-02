Dayton’s Lights in Flight fireworks show is back. DFD says ‘leave the fireworks to the pros’

The city will shoot off about 2,500 fireworks during the show, said Kyle Gebhart, recreation coordinator with the city of Dayton. Gebhart said the show will last about 20 minutes.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The show this year will occur at Kettering Field, which is north of downtown in the McCook Field neighborhood.

The show is put on by the city’s recreation department.

The city says a viewing area is at the northern and eastern parts of Kettering Field, near East Helena Street.

Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit or lay on.

Riverside Drive will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, so people can watch the show from the west bank of the river, Gebhart said.

The city for the second year in a row has decided to cancel a festival that usually leads up to the event.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Brad French, Dayton’s assistant fire chief, said the fire department encourages community members to leave shooting off fireworks to the professionals.

“Come on down to the fireworks event on July 3 and watch the professionals set off the big fireworks,” French said. “We really want to try to get away from people firing off fireworks at home — in fact, it’s illegal to do so in the city of Dayton.”

Even small fireworks can be dangerous, like a basic sparkler, because they can burn at over 2,000 degrees, he said. The fire department regularly sees fireworks injuries around this holiday every year, such as burns, French said.

“We want people to have fun, but we want you to do so in a safe manner,” he said.

Recreation trails in parks near Kettering Field and along river corridors will be closed to users by 3 p.m. The Great Miami River will be closed to boaters and paddlers in nearby areas.

The city says the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 6 p.m.:

* Riverside Drive from White Allen Avenue to East Helena Street - pedestrians only (no pedestrian access from I-75 to Hershey Street)

* East Helena Street from Riverside Drive to Keowee Street - pedestrians only

* Brennan Drive from East Helena Street to Keowee Street - pedestrians only

* North Bend Boulevard. from East Helena Street to Webster Street (including Deeds Park Drive) - Closed to vehicles & pedestrians at 3 p.m.

* Hall Ave. south of N. Keowee.