Dayton’s Salem Avenue road rebuild hits next phase; project may go through 2029

The city “asks everyone to be patient as we work through the construction,” said Fred Stovall, Dayton’s director of public works.

The city of Dayton recently approved a $2.6 million contract with Milcon Concrete Inc. to reconstruct Salem Avenue from Manhattan Avenue up to Cornell Drive.

This is the third phase of the Salem Avenue rebuild and it involves putting in new pavement, curbs, walks and driveway aprons, said Joseph Weinel, chief engineer with Dayton’s bureau of design engineering.

Funding for phase 3 comes from federal Surface Transportation Funds ($2 million), State Issue 1 funds ($500,000) and general capital funds ($72,500).

New catch basins, street lighting and traffic signals will be installed, plus stamped brick crosswalks at signalized intersections, Weinel said.

The third phase should start at the end of May and should be completed by June 1, 2024, he said.

During construction, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction. Salem Avenue generally has two lanes in each direction and middle turn lanes, mainly at intersections with lights.

The second phase of the Salem Avenue rebuild project isn’t finished yet. It started back in the spring of 2022.

The contractor is expected to soon lay down the final layer of asphalt, and new decorative street lights are being installed, Stovall said.

New traffic lights also are going in, and the final paving is expected to start next week and be completed by mid-May.

The second phase is remaking the thoroughfare from Riverview Avenue by the river to North Avenue, by the U.S. Post Office.

The city also installed a two-way cycle track along Salem from Grand Avenue to West Riverview Avenue. New pedestrian islands have been added.

The first phase of the project reconstructed North Avenue to Manhattan Avenue.

The city says a fourth phase is expected to begin in spring of 2026 that will upgrade the thoroughfare from Cornell Drive to Emerson Avenue. That is estimated to finish in spring of 2027.

Phase 5 will improve Salem Avenue from Emerson Avenue to Elsmere Avenue, between spring 2027 and spring 2028. Phase 6 will remake the roadway from Elsmere to Litchfield Drive between spring 2028 and spring 2029.

The city was awarded funding for phase 5 last year and funding for phase 6 this year. Federal Surface Transportation funding will pay for 75% of project costs for phases 4, 5 and 6.

The city hopes to get funding for a phase 7 to finish reconstructing all of Salem Avenue, inside of city limits. City leaders said they’ve heard from residents who very are eager to see the rest of roadway remade.