BreakingNews
Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Deadly batch’ drug text alert system expands into Dayton region

The SOAR Imitative offers a text alert system about deadly batches of drugs to 11 different regions in Ohio. To sign up for alerts for the Dayton area, people can text "SOAR" to (937) 744-7627. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The SOAR Imitative offers a text alert system about deadly batches of drugs to 11 different regions in Ohio. To sign up for alerts for the Dayton area, people can text "SOAR" to (937) 744-7627. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
Harm reduction nonprofit aims to help local region reduce overdoses.

A nonprofit aiming to help prevent accidental drug overdoses has expanded its text alert system to the Dayton region, providing overdose surge and “deadly batch” alerts regarding drugs that may be unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

“Dayton is an area we’ve been meaning to get into awhile,” said Sydney Sauer, director of operations for the SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy, Respect). SOAR, which was founded by Ohio State University students, utilizes harm reduction strategies to engage with people who use drugs to help prevent negative consequences associated with drug use.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, harm reduction can be critical to keeping people alive and as healthy as possible, using tactics to work directly with people to prevent drug overdoses, prevent the transfer of infectious diseases, and improving those individuals’ physical, mental, and social well-beings.

ExploreLife expectancy drops by almost 2 years in US

The SOAR Initiative’s harm reduction goals aim to give power back to people who are affected by these issues, provide early detection, and also provide emotional levels of support, Sauer said.

The organization, and harm reduction in general, has received some push-back for its programs, but Sauer added, “Reducing the harm is more important than trying to get rid of drug use altogether.” According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. exceed 100,000 deaths annually.

“People are dying every single day ... We can’t just ignore that,” Sauer said.

The SOAR Initiative utilizes multiple approaches to harm reduction, such as offering fentanyl test strips to test drugs for traces of fentanyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills to look like prescription opioids or other drugs.

“People from all over can request free fentanyl test strips,” Sauer said. The SOAR Initiative noted fentanyl strips are still considered illegal drug paraphernalia, adding they were “not aware of any instance in Ohio where an individual has been prosecuted for possession of fentanyl strips.”

Individuals can submit anonymous reports through the SOAR Initiative app about bad batches, as well as accessing the alerts through the app and other resources. According to the SOAR Initiative, the reports are aggregated and screened by their team before sending out those alerts. The text alert system also received funding from the State Opioid Response grant.

ExploreThe Dayton Dragons downtown stadium could undergo $20M in upgrades: What they would do

According to the SOAR Initiative’s 2021-2022 annual report, the organization has reached 19,160 individuals through its mail order fentanyl test strip program, distributing 36,204 test strips. They reported a spike in May of this year for test strip orders following the overdose deaths of two Ohio State students.

The SOAR Initiative is also seeing an impact from their programs, with 75% of subscribers reporting they shared alerts with their loved ones, 30% of subscribers ordering naloxone or test strips after receiving an alert in their area, and 15% of subscribers reporting the alerts helped them avoid a deadly batch.

“We’re really proud of the impact it has been able to have in the community,” Sauer said.

To sign up to receive text alerts for the Dayton area in the SOAR Initiative’s West Central Ohio region, people can text “SOAR” to (937) 744-7627. The SOAR Initiative also serves about 10 other regions in Ohio. For more information, visit thesoarinitiative.org.

In Other News
1
City buys land near heart of downtown Centerville
2
Services set for Roger Glass, longtime president and CEO of Marion’s...
3
Funding for new center that will do flying vehicle research almost...
4
21 businesses in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District that have...
5
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID community level as cases...

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top