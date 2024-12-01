December 2024 holiday bazaars in the Dayton area

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 30 and Dec. 14

What: Featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, snowmen, gifts for teachers and hostess gifts, jewelry, soaps, hats and more.

Where: 66 Marco Lane, Centerville

Gifts of Hope Market

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 1

What: This 20th annual event offers an opportunity to celebrate a non-material Christmas that directly benefits the local community. Shoppers gather in the Fellowship Hall of Covenant to talk with representatives from 10 local and global organizations. They symbolically purchase a list of items in four giving levels of $10, $25, $50 or $100, such as books for children, personal hygiene supplies for a person re-entering the community following incarceration or a doorknob for a new home. Items like these represent a monetary contribution to the organization and can be gifted to a friend or a loved one. When shopping is completed, a complimentary personalized card is prepared for the recipient of the gift, describing the item that has been given in his or her name. Attendees and shoppers may enjoy pie and soup in the Fellowship Hall, and there are children’s activities for kids to enjoy while their parents explore the marketplace. All gifts may be purchased with check or credit card and are tax deductible (receipt provided). More info: www.springfieldcovenant.org

Where: Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield

Ignite the Season Holiday Event

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5

What: The event will feature local vendors, artisans, and creators in the studio, which will be open to the public for shopping. More info: info@igniteyogadayton.com

Where: Ignite Yoga, 669 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

SICSA Annual Holiday Bazaar

When: 12 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

What: Santa photos open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon; please be in line by 11:30 a.m. to guarantee a photo ($10 donation). The bazaar is on the side of the building facing I-675. Items for sale include handmade pet beds, blankets, toys and biscuits, as well as pet-themed gifts for people. There will also be baked goods, holiday ornaments and decorations, collectibles, housewares and other new or gently used items. After shopping, visit the furry friends up for adoption during SICSA’s open hours (noon to 7 p.m.). 100% of proceeds go to the animals. More info: www.sicsa.org

Where: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton

Carroll Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7

What: The Carroll High School Drama Club presents “Carroll-ing in the Holidays!” There will be more than 60 exhibitors in two gyms with homemade goods, crafts, food and popular local vendor items. More info: www.carrollhs.org.

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

Angel House Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7

What: Holiday bazaar to benefit Angel House Children’s Home and Secondary School in Tanzania. Has more than 35 artisans, an annual Cookie Walk and music with local performers. Themed gift baskets valued from $25-$500 and two handmade quilts will be displayed and tickets will be available during Wednesday Night Dinners and the day of the bazaar. Vendors will include Christmas décor, wood crafting, jewelry, blown glass, gourd art, wreaths, local authors, visual art, quilts, candies and more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Where: Tipp City Global Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City

Noble Circle Holiday Boutique

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7

What: The Noble Circle Project is hosting its 16th Annual Holiday Boutique. This event features small business merchants offering an array of hand-crafted gifts, unique jewelry, home decor, clothing and accessories. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local women who have been diagnosed with cancer. In addition to boutique shopping, there will be refreshments, a model train display, poinsettias and other plants for purchase. More info: www.noblecircle.org.

Where: Stockslager’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, 14037 Eaton Pike, New Lebanon

Central Christian Church Craft and Vendor Show

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7

What: The event features vendors offering a variety of handcrafted gifts and accessories, along with a basket raffle.

Where: Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1200 Forrer Blvd., Kettering

Holiday Celebration & Bazaar

When: 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7

What: This annual event kicks off each December with a parade down Main Street, followed by a tree lighting, family activities and more. As evening falls, the community gathers to watch the parade light up downtown, culminating at Riverfront Park and the Miamisburg Community Christmas tree, which the mayor illuminates around 6:15 p.m. After the tree is lit, families can visit Santa, pose for photos, and enjoy the Holiday Bazaar, Candy Cane Lane photo ops, dance performances, crafts and the chance to write letters to Santa ― all until 8 p.m. This year’s parade theme is the “Ugly Sweater Extravaganza,” with the procession starting at 5:30 p.m. More info: www.cityofmiamisburg.com

Where: Riverfront Park, 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market

When: 4 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8

What: Featuring vendors, entertainment and a chance to get a picture with Santa! More info: www.vandaliaohio.org

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Normandy Christmas Open House

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 21-Dec. 22

What: See the Historic Grant Mansion. With this year’s theme being “The Songs of Christmas,” each room will be decorated to a different Christmas song. With more than 50 Christmas trees, model trains, cookies and hot chocolate, carolers, The Kettering Children’s Choir’s, Santa Claus and more. Admission is free. The first floor is handicap-accessible, the second floor and basement are not. Handicap drop-off is located in the round-about and handicap parking with elevator access is located behind the building.

Where: Historic Grant Mansion, 450 W. Alex Bell Road, Dayton