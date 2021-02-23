Defunct online charter school fights order to repay $60M

In 2016, the Ohio Department of Education determined that the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow could not back up its student participation claims for the 2015-16 school year when it received $108.9 million in state funds. ECOT was ordered to repay $64 million — a figure that was later adjusted down to $60.35 million.

ECOT fought the order through the courts and state Board of Education and lost but it is now making another run at overturning the repayment order.