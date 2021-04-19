Delayed courthouse in Trotwood moving closer to construction

The Western Division serves Brookville, Clay Twp. Farmersville, Jackson Twp., Jefferson Twp., New Lebanon, Perry Twp., Phillipsburg, Trotwood and Verona. The Eastern Division court in Huber Heights serves that community along with Riverside.

County officials first announced the move in 2018 after years of study. Court records showed about 55% of the Western Division cases involve Trotwood citizens.

“Montgomery County committed to building a courthouse in the west and Trotwood is the center of that western region,” Colbert said. “We also needed to ensure wherever we built that there would be a bus line nearby allowing for greater public access.”

A lack of public transportation to New Lebanon was a major factor in deciding to locate the court in Trotwood, commissioners said at the time.

Colbert said the new state-of-the-art facility will be more than a courthouse, housing space for Montgomery County Workforce Development programs as well as Montgomery County Job and Family Services.

“If people need assistance with their benefits or want workforce training, we will be able to provide that service there in Trotwood, which keeps citizens from having to make the trek downtown,” he said.