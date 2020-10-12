Move of county court to Trotwood postponed

The Montgomery County municipal court’s Western Division court building will remain in New Lebanon until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic hindering progress.
In 2018, officials said the court would move to Trotwood but a lease on the current court building in New Lebanon has been extended for two years to allow more time to finalize a budget, contractors and approve a new location.
“Montgomery County is in the process of securing land in the City of Trotwood for the future site of the Western Division Municipal Courthouse, but the project has been put on hold due to the pandemic. We will evaluate the budget needed to move the project forward during our 2021 budget preparation process,” said county administrator Michael Colbert.
The Western Division serves Brookville, Clay Twp. Farmersville, Jackson Twp., Jefferson Twp., New Lebanon, Perry Twp., Phillipsburg, Trotwood and Verona. The Eastern Division serves primarily Huber Heights and Riverside.
Following a study performed by the National Center for State Courts, the county learned that Trotwood is a more central location for the Western Division area law enforcement and residents. “The bulk of the docket load was also in Trotwood,” said county communications director Brianna Wooten.
“The new location will have workforce services and social services and assistance services, such as child support or supplemental nutrition assistance. We want to be able to meet people where they are and get them connected with workforce and social services,” she said.
What will happen to the New Lebanon building is unknown at this time but the employees from that building “will still be court employees and would move to the new court once it Is built” according to Wooten.
Trotwood city manager Quincy Pope said the court building would bring new energy to the area.
“We’re in the process of revitalizing main street so we know that things like a brand-new courthouse bring a sense of community, a sense of place to Main Streets of America. So, we’re looking forward to a new courthouse,” he said.