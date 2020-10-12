Move of county court to Trotwood postponed

“The new location will have workforce services and social services and assistance services, such as child support or supplemental nutrition assistance. We want to be able to meet people where they are and get them connected with workforce and social services,” she said.

What will happen to the New Lebanon building is unknown at this time but the employees from that building “will still be court employees and would move to the new court once it Is built” according to Wooten.

Trotwood city manager Quincy Pope said the court building would bring new energy to the area.

“We’re in the process of revitalizing main street so we know that things like a brand-new courthouse bring a sense of community, a sense of place to Main Streets of America. So, we’re looking forward to a new courthouse,” he said.