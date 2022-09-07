Delphi retirees to rally for pension restoration today

Retired managers and engineers from Delphi intend to rally Wednesday morning to urge the Senate to restore their full pensions.
The rally is planned as a “call to action” for the U.S. Senate to support legislation that restores the full pensions of Delphi salaried retirees, organizers said.
Last month, a bill, the Susan Muffley Act of 2022, passed the U.S. House of Representatives 254-175.
This bill restores pensions of the salaried retirees that were terminated following General Motors’ bankruptcy in 2009. U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, introduced the bipartisan legislation in March 2022 with fellow Congressman Dan Kildee, D-Mich.
The bill must now pass through the Senate and be signed by President Biden to become law.
The rally will be in Sinclair Community College’s Building 12, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, at 10 a.m. It is open to the public.
Once a large Dayton-area employer owned by General Motors, Delphi is now known as Aptiv PLC, an auto technology company based in Ireland.
Susan Muffley was a Delphi retiree who lived in Russiaville, Ind. She died in 2012 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association.
