Demolition set for Harrison Twp. condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes

Township officials obtained the funds necessary to raze the condos, as well as other Harrison Twp. properties damaged by the tornadoes, through a $109,000 Community Development Block Grant approved by Montgomery County commissioners last summer.

“It’s a lingering reminder of what happened,” McClintick said in 2021 when the township stepped up its efforts to remove the large eyesore that continues to blot the area near the banks of the Stillwater River at a primary crossing between Harrison Twp. and Dayton. “(Removing) this is critical to help the community finalize healing and move on to the next phase and rebuilding.”

The demolition work will be completed by FCS Construction Services Inc. from Dayton.