Department of the Air Force institutes Office of Diversity and Inclusion

The inspector general’s review focused specifically on assessing racial disparity in military discipline processes, personnel development, and career opportunities as they pertain to Black/African American Airmen and Guardians. The new office is charged with identifying and changing policies and procedures, removing barriers and other practices that may have an unfair effect upon underrepresented Airmen and Guardians.

The office is a cross-functional team of military and civilian Air and Space professionals that represents communities across both services and applies subject matter expertise to the changes being considered. Members represent different ranks and perspectives, both minority and majority groups, whose sole focus is to make changes that create an equitable environment for all Department of the Air Force personnel.

The task force and Office of Diversity and Inclusion has made strides in the past months, including efforts such as an emblems and mottos review and tracking administrative discipline data.

For more information on diversity and inclusion efforts across the DAF, please visit www.af.mil/diversity.