Deputies arrest ‘person of interest’ in deadly nightclub shooting

Gregory Bush Jr.
Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Law | 23 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A “person of interest” is in custody in connection to the overnight deadly shooting at a Jefferson Twp. nightclub.

Gregory Bush Jr., 40 was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder in the death of 43-year-old Lavar Bagley of Trotwood, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Bagley was shot around 12:15 a.m. at Napoleon’s Reloaded, 4150 Germantown Pike, and another person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Special investigations detectives found Bush at his home in the 4700 block of Vanguard Avenue in Jefferson Twp., where he was detained without incident and taken for questioning, the release stated.

