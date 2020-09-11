Deputies arrest ‘person of interest’ in deadly nightclub shooting

Gregory Bush Jr., 40 was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder in the death of 43-year-old Lavar Bagley of Trotwood, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Bagley was shot around 12:15 a.m. at Napoleon’s Reloaded, 4150 Germantown Pike, and another person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.