Deputies seek witnesses after trauma victim found in Harrison Twp.

The man, who was not identified, was found around 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of Riverside Drive near Forest Park Drive. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in serious condition, according to a release Friday evening from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking for help from any witnesses, people with information about how the man was hurt or motorists who may have driven past the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or to remain anonymous, call 937-225-6499.