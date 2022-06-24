Despite Westminister win, bloodhounds are underdogs in Montgomery County

On Wednesday, a bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the first time the breed has ever won the best in show prize.
Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy. His handler, Heather Helmer, said bloodhounds are a bit of an underdog in dog show competitions.
They also are an underdog when it comes to ownership in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County auditor dog license data says out of more than 49,000 dogs that are registered, only 56 are bloodhounds.
The data shows that the number of bloodhounds has slightly risen in the county over the last few years despite dog registration going down in general. In 2016, when almost 64,000 dogs were registered with the county, there were only 41 bloodhounds.
After his victory, Trumpet posed patiently for countless photos, eventually starting to do what bloodhounds do best — sniff around. He examined some decorative flowers that had been set up for the pictures, not appearing to find anything of note.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Montgomery County Dog License
2016 - 64,825 registered dogs, 41 bloodhounds
2017 - 62,905 registered dogs, 48 bloodhounds
2018 - 61,375 registered dogs, 49 bloodhounds
2019 - 59,945 registered dogs, 44 bloodhounds
2020 - 58,172 registered dogs, 47 bloodhounds
2021 - 56,195 registered dogs, 48 bloodhounds
2022 (to date) - 49,648 registered dogs, 56 bloodhounds
