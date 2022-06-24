BreakingNews
Supreme Court overturns abortion, returns decision to states
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Despite Westminister win, bloodhounds are underdogs in Montgomery County

Trumpet the bloodhound is posed for photographs after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, N.Y., on Wednesday night, June 22, 2022. Trumpet is the first bloodhound to win Westminster. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times)

Combined ShapeCaption
Trumpet the bloodhound is posed for photographs after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, N.Y., on Wednesday night, June 22, 2022. Trumpet is the first bloodhound to win Westminster. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times)

Local News
By
1 hour ago

On Wednesday, a bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the first time the breed has ever won the best in show prize.

Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy. His handler, Heather Helmer, said bloodhounds are a bit of an underdog in dog show competitions.

They also are an underdog when it comes to ownership in Montgomery County.

ExploreDerby Day Wiener Dog Race is back in the Oregon District

Montgomery County auditor dog license data says out of more than 49,000 dogs that are registered, only 56 are bloodhounds.

The data shows that the number of bloodhounds has slightly risen in the county over the last few years despite dog registration going down in general. In 2016, when almost 64,000 dogs were registered with the county, there were only 41 bloodhounds.

After his victory, Trumpet posed patiently for countless photos, eventually starting to do what bloodhounds do best — sniff around. He examined some decorative flowers that had been set up for the pictures, not appearing to find anything of note.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Montgomery County Dog License

2016 - 64,825 registered dogs, 41 bloodhounds

2017 - 62,905 registered dogs, 48 bloodhounds

2018 - 61,375 registered dogs, 49 bloodhounds

2019 - 59,945 registered dogs, 44 bloodhounds

2020 - 58,172 registered dogs, 47 bloodhounds

2021 - 56,195 registered dogs, 48 bloodhounds

2022 (to date) - 49,648 registered dogs, 56 bloodhounds

In Other News
1
Kettering neighbors ‘blindsided’ by $11M apartment plans near Meijer
2
Bellbrook superintendent seeks dismissal of charges; state wants...
3
Roe overturned: Ohio leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion
4
Supreme Court overturns abortion, returns decision to states
5
Ohio impact: What does Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade mean...

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the Montgomery County government reporter for the Dayton Daily News. He also covers public safety issues and the criminal justice system.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top