Derby Day Wiener Dog Race is back in the Oregon District

Horses won’t be the only animal racing on Derby Day!
The Oregon District is hosting its fourth annual Running of the Wiener’s on Saturday, May 7. For $20, your wiener dog has a chance to win a first, second or third place prize.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
If you don’t have a wiener dog, don’t worry. There will also be a free dog parade open to all breeds prior to the race. Costumes are encouraged and all dogs must be leashed.
Below is the event schedule:
2:00 p.m. - Derby Registration Opens
3:00 p.m. - Doggo Parade
4:00 p.m. - Wiener Dog Races
5:00 p.m. - Awards Ceremony
According to the event page, there will be lots of kid-friendly activities, sidewalk sales and much more. Several restaurants in the Oregon District will featuring specialty drinks using Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
“For every specialty drink purchase, $1 will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton,” the event page said.
Below is the list of specialty drinks:
Blind Bob’s - Salty Paws (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Saltwater Woody and pineapple)
Trolley Stop - The Daily Walk (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, iced tea and lemonade)
Lily’s Dayton - Tito’s Tiki Punch (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, passion fruit, pineapple, lime and Tiki garnish)
Mike’s Vintage Toys will also feature a special fundraiser with cosplay for Adopt a Pit!
To register your wiener dog for the race, click here.
Credit: HANDOUT
