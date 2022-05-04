BreakingNews
Officer-involved shooting, crash closes I-75 north in Moraine
Derby Day Wiener Dog Race is back in the Oregon District

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Wiener dog races are held on Derby Day in the Oregon District. Video by shot and edited by Old Fremont Films. Music: A New Beginning by Bensound.com.



What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
For every specialty drink purchased, $1 will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Horses won’t be the only animal racing on Derby Day!

The Oregon District is hosting its fourth annual Running of the Wiener’s on Saturday, May 7. For $20, your wiener dog has a chance to win a first, second or third place prize.

The Oregon District celebrated Kentucky Derby Day in Dayton on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The annual Derby Day Running of the Wieners race had its highest turnout in the three years since it's inception with 85 Dachshunds that competed. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Oregon District celebrated Kentucky Derby Day in Dayton on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The annual Derby Day Running of the Wieners race had its highest turnout in the three years since it's inception with 85 Dachshunds that competed. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY



The Oregon District celebrated Kentucky Derby Day in Dayton on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The annual Derby Day Running of the Wieners race had its highest turnout in the three years since it's inception with 85 Dachshunds that competed. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY





If you don’t have a wiener dog, don’t worry. There will also be a free dog parade open to all breeds prior to the race. Costumes are encouraged and all dogs must be leashed.

Below is the event schedule:

2:00 p.m. - Derby Registration Opens

3:00 p.m. - Doggo Parade

4:00 p.m. - Wiener Dog Races

5:00 p.m. - Awards Ceremony

According to the event page, there will be lots of kid-friendly activities, sidewalk sales and much more. Several restaurants in the Oregon District will featuring specialty drinks using Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“For every specialty drink purchase, $1 will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton,” the event page said.

Below is the list of specialty drinks:

Blind Bob’s - Salty Paws (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Saltwater Woody and pineapple)

Trolley Stop - The Daily Walk (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, iced tea and lemonade)

Lily’s Dayton - Tito’s Tiki Punch (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, passion fruit, pineapple, lime and Tiki garnish)

Mike’s Vintage Toys will also feature a special fundraiser with cosplay for Adopt a Pit!

To register your wiener dog for the race, click here.

Why watch horses race when you can watch wiener dogs race instead? Dayton will celebrate Derby Day with dog races in the Oregon District. (Photo of Australian wiener races by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Credit: HANDOUT

Why watch horses race when you can watch wiener dogs race instead? Dayton will celebrate Derby Day with dog races in the Oregon District. (Photo of Australian wiener races by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)



Why watch horses race when you can watch wiener dogs race instead? Dayton will celebrate Derby Day with dog races in the Oregon District. (Photo of Australian wiener races by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)





