Derby Day Wiener Dog Race is back in the Oregon District

2:00 p.m. - Derby Registration Opens

3:00 p.m. - Doggo Parade

4:00 p.m. - Wiener Dog Races

5:00 p.m. - Awards Ceremony

According to the event page, there will be lots of kid-friendly activities, sidewalk sales and much more. Several restaurants in the Oregon District will featuring specialty drinks using Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“For every specialty drink purchase, $1 will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton,” the event page said.

Below is the list of specialty drinks:

Blind Bob’s - Salty Paws (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Saltwater Woody and pineapple)

Trolley Stop - The Daily Walk (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, iced tea and lemonade)

Lily’s Dayton - Tito’s Tiki Punch (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, passion fruit, pineapple, lime and Tiki garnish)

Mike’s Vintage Toys will also feature a special fundraiser with cosplay for Adopt a Pit!

To register your wiener dog for the race, click here.