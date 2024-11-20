Developer plans new park, pickleball in Oregon East near downtown Dayton

A developer that has invested more than $53 million into an area just east of the Oregon District plans to build a new public park with pickleball courts and new parking.

The city of Dayton is considering giving a company called Oregon Landing Zone LLC $650,000 in funding to help pay for infrastructure improvements and the construction of a park with outdoor pickleball courts.

Oregon Landing Zone is associated with Weyland Ventures, which is a Kentucky-based firm that has brought new housing, offices and businesses to an area east of Wayne Avenue and south of East Third Street, near the Oregon District.

Weyland Ventures renovated a historic factory building on Wayne Avenue into the Wheelhouse Lofts, which has about 40 apartments and also is home to the Troll Pub tavern and other ground-floor businesses.

Weyland Ventures rehabbed a nearby, six-story building at 15 McDonough St. into modern offices, and the company this year opened new apartments called the 503 at East Fourth Street and Wayne Avenue.

The firm proposes to convert the vacant St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and parish hall at 239 Wayne Ave. into a new boutique hotel and possibly restaurant and event or gallery spaces. City documents say that project could cost about $16 million.

The city commission this week may decide whether to approve the $650,000 grant as part of a Tax Increment Financing development agreement.

