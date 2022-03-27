Developer proposes 87-townhome subdivision north of I-70 in Vandalia

The price for each unit will be in the upper $200,000 range, according to Ryan Reed, of DDC Management, who spoke at the March 8 planning commission meeting. Reed said each buyer will get to select individualized interior options, which will affect pricing.

Reed said the subdivision will appeal to “entry-level buyers, young professionals and young families.”

The subdivision, to be called Copperfield Towns, would include a pond, wildflower/prairie area and a dog park, all of which would be maintained by a Home Owners Association. The HOA would also be responsible for other common areas throughout the development, as well as the exterior of the townhomes.

“The proposed residential community will provide buyers a product with a ‘maintenance-free’ lifestyle, allowing them to spend more time within the city and downtown destinations,” application documents read.

If approved by council, construction would begin around spring of 2023, Reed said, with completion estimated by November of that year.

Several residents shared concerns that maintenance of the townhomes could cause issues or become unmanageable, as it would be the responsibility of the HOA. Reed said the homeowners association would be turned over to the residents.

According to data included in the planning commission documents regarding historic and projected student population within the Vandalia-Butler School District, enrollment has been slowly decreasing over the past decade. In 2021, enrollment decreased by 3.8%, and this trend is expected to continue with a projected decrease of 0.08% in 2023 and 1.1% in 2024.

In response to the potential for highway sound pollution, Reed said the development plans include the construction of a 50-foot buffer around the property, as well as a fountain between the highway and the project. City staff also requested the planting of evergreen trees along the border of the property nearest the highway.

City Manager Dan Wendt said the project meshes well with the city’s comprehensive plan.

“In the 2020 Vision Vandalia Comprehensive Plan, the community expressed a need for owner-occupied housing that is financially attainable for young families,” he said. “This proposal works toward that goal and aligns with the Future Land Use Map, which calls for medium density residential development in the project area.”

This development proposal comes as the city is working to revitalize its park system and support economic development in the area.

The city recently entered into a $100,000 agreement with PROS Consulting to lead the process of creating a parks master plan to provide clear objectives to city officials and the parks advisory board.

Wendt said the master plan process will be thorough, collecting information from parks staff, city residents who are parks users, school officials and businesses. The consulting firm will then incorporate the community input into the final plan.

Vandalia is also teaming up with Montgomery County on an $18.7 million project to reconstruct and widen sections of Northwoods Boulevard, North Dixie Drive, and Lightner Road in an effort to remediate truck traffic issues within the city.