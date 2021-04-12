Developer proposes building homes in new Xenia subdivision near Van Eaton, Lower Bellbrook

Arnold has developed four communities in Beavercreek, according to his website. He has built Bexley Hills, Hunters Ridge, Scarborough and Tara Falls. Arnold said he was not sure how much this development would cost.

Homes would likely start around the upper $200,000s, he said.

“There is obviously a huge demand for single family housing all over the Dayton-area right now,” Arnold said. “We hope this development will help fill that demand.”

This property was annexed into the city in 2006, city documents state. This development would be in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, or X-Plan, said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman at the Thursday council meeting.

Xenia has had several housing developments pop up in recent years, including the multi-million Sterling Greene Crossing development near Shannon Lane and Prem Place.