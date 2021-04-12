Developer proposes building homes in new Xenia subdivision near Van Eaton, Lower Bellbrook

A Greene County developer wants to build a new subdivision in Xenia near the intersection of Van Eaton and Lower Bellbrook roads.
Developer Rob Arnold of Astelier Fine Homes has requested a rezoning to develop about 50 acres of farmland in Xenia into a subdivision.
The Xenia Planning and Zoning commission approved the rezoning last week and city council will consider an ordinance for the rezoning later this month.
There would be 148 lots for single family homes on about 45 acres and eight duplex lots on about eight acres of the land, Arnold said. This area is southwest of downtown Xenia and the farmland to be developed is owned by Arnold’s family.
Arnold said depending on how the rezoning process goes, he hopes to start building within six to nine months.
Arnold has developed four communities in Beavercreek, according to his website. He has built Bexley Hills, Hunters Ridge, Scarborough and Tara Falls. Arnold said he was not sure how much this development would cost.
Homes would likely start around the upper $200,000s, he said.
“There is obviously a huge demand for single family housing all over the Dayton-area right now,” Arnold said. “We hope this development will help fill that demand.”
This property was annexed into the city in 2006, city documents state. This development would be in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, or X-Plan, said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman at the Thursday council meeting.
Xenia has had several housing developments pop up in recent years, including the multi-million Sterling Greene Crossing development near Shannon Lane and Prem Place.