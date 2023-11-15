Developer purchases 12 acres in Vandalia for $675K

A developer recently bought about 12 acres of land in Scholz Industrial Park in Vandalia, Lebanon-based Schueler Group said.

The buyer, Rusian Akhmedov, is a developer specializing in industrial parks, Schueler said. He closed on the transaction last week, the company said.

Mark Langdon, an agent with the Schueler Group, represented the seller, Lebanon’s Bunnell Hill Development. Akhmedov paid about $675,000 or $56,250 per acre, Schueler said.

The site is just east of Interstate 75 and includes Johnson Electric, TruGreen Lawn Care, and Crown Lift Trucks.

The industrial-zoned land is also within a Community Reinvestment Zone, with 100% tax abatement for 15 years, according to Schueler.

The site provides industrial users highway visibility, and access to I-75 and I-70, where over 90,000 vehicles pass per day.

“I am aware that the property was purchased,” Amber Holloway, Vandalia assistant city manager, said in response to questions. “I have not spoken with him (the buyer) personally. However, I do know that he approached our team in planning and zoning to inquire about allowable uses for the property.”

A spokesman for Schuler referred questions about the purchase to Zamira Sarvalov, the West Chester Twp. Realtor who worked with Akhmedov. A message seeking comment was left for her.