DeVillers to resign as head federal prosecutor for Southern District of Ohio

During his tenure as United States Attorney, the office continued significant public corruption investigations, including filing charges against former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and three Cincinnati city councilmembers.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation. I have been a prosecutor for my entire career, and it was my wish to remain a prosecutor until the end of my career, but that is not to be. I want to thank my family, friends and colleagues for all of the incredible support and encouragement over the years. I also want to thank Senators Portman and Brown for their trust in me. It has been the honor of my life to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. … I am committed to support and assist whoever the president and senate choose to permanently replace me to the best that I can. I encourage that person to be just, apolitical, aggressive and impactful.” - David M. DeVillers

DeVillers was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio from July 2002 through October 2019 and was an assistant Franklin County prosecutor for a decade prior.