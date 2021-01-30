X

DeWine appoints Greene County judge to new seat

Greene County Judge Adolfo Tornichio
Greene County Judge Adolfo Tornichio

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced the appointment of Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio to a different division of Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Tornichio, of Beavercreek, will assume office on March 1. The vacancy was created when Judge Michael Buckwalter was elected to the other of two general division judgeships, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Tornichio’s term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. He will need to run for election to a full term on the general division in November 2022.

ExploreGreene County youth intervention plan’s goal ‘to teach them life lessons’

Tornichio previously served for 16 years as a Greene County assistant prosecutor and served the county for three years as a law clerk. He also was a prosecuting attorney for the village of Waynesville, acting law director for the city of Xenia and a private practice attorney.

He earned his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law and his undergraduate degree from Wright State University.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.