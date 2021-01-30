DeWine appoints Greene County judge to new seat

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced the appointment of Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio to a different division of Greene County Common Pleas Court.
Tornichio, of Beavercreek, will assume office on March 1. The vacancy was created when Judge Michael Buckwalter was elected to the other of two general division judgeships, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Tornichio’s term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. He will need to run for election to a full term on the general division in November 2022.
Tornichio previously served for 16 years as a Greene County assistant prosecutor and served the county for three years as a law clerk. He also was a prosecuting attorney for the village of Waynesville, acting law director for the city of Xenia and a private practice attorney.
He earned his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law and his undergraduate degree from Wright State University.