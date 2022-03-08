DeWine calls for Ohio to be ready for Ukrainian resettlement

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday directed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to bring together various service organizations to make sure the state is prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees, if asked.

“Like many Ohioans, I am disgusted by the senseless aggression of the Russian military and want to support Ukrainian families being driven out of their country,” DeWine said in a release. “While we do not yet know what role Ohio will play in helping these families, I want us to be prepared when the time does come.”