P&G suspends operations in Ukraine, scales back in Russia

“We have discontinued all new capital investments in Russia and are suspending all media, advertising, and promotional activity,” Moeller wrote. “We are significantly reducing our product portfolio to focus on basic health, hygiene and personal care items needed by the many Russian families who depend on them in their daily lives. As we proceed with the reduced scale of our Russian operations, we will continue to adjust as necessary.”

P&G joins a growing list of global companies that have downsized or exited Russia, including Netflix, Nike, Visa, Mastercard, Ford, Toyota and General Motors.